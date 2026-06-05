Agartala Municipal Corporation budget more than TTAADC; TIPRA Motha says it’s discrimination

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The recently submitted Rs 975 crore budget of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the financial year 2026-27 has triggered a fresh controversy over allegations of double standards being followed by the state government. Senior TIPRA Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma alleged that the AMC budget once again highlighted that the state government is discriminating between the hills and the plains.

He said the AMC, which covers an area of only 76.5 square kilometres, has a budget of Rs 975 crore, whereas the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has a much smaller budget, despite covering an area of 7,132.56 square kilometres, which is two-thirds of the state's total geographical area. Moreover, the TTAADC looks after multiple sectors, including education, health and rural development, whereas the AMC's responsibility is limited to civic amenities.

Ranjit Debbarma, who was formerly associated with the insurgent outfit All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), said the hilly areas of the state face serious challenges of infrastructural inadequacies, poverty and many others, but the state government allocates much less for their development.

It may be recalled that TIPRA Motha is an alliance partner in the state government but is running the TTAADC independently, where the BJP is the main opposition.

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