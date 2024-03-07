Among 65 projects, 57 completed, 8 under progress: Manik Saha on Agartala Smart City Projects

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that under the Agartala Smart City Projects Limited, a total of 65 projects have been initiated, with 57 projects completed and 8 projects currently under implementation.

Dr. Saha highlighted that the Smart City Mission, a program of urban renewal and rehabilitation by the Central Government, aims to make 100 cities citizen-friendly and sustainable across the country.

“Agartala Smart City became operational on November 18, 2016. It has undertaken a total of 65 projects under the Smart City Mission. Currently, 57 projects have been completed, and 8 projects are in progress. The Smart City Mission received a total allocation of Rs 490.00 crore as central share and Rs 51.02 crore as state share. As of March 4 this year, Rs 459.57 crores of the central share and Rs 49.36 crores of the state share have been spent,” stated Dr. Saha on the last day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly session.

He mentioned one of the ongoing projects, the ‘Howrah Riverfront Development Project’ under the CITIIS project, with a total cost of Rs 99.00 crore. The work is currently in progress, and the expenditure till March 4, 2024, is Rs 53.54 crore. The central share received for this project is Rs 45.90 crore, and the state share is Rs 48.00 crore.

The Chief Minister detailed various projects implemented under the Agartala Smart City Mission, such as flood management and monitoring systems, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), and infrastructure development for flood-prone areas.

“Completed projects under this scheme include Chatra Sangha Ponds, JN Bari Pond Park, development of three ponds near MBB College, Dimsagar, junction beautification, Queen’s Pond, and the development of Albert Eka War Memorial,” mentioned Dr. Saha.

He also highlighted some major ongoing projects, including the upgrading and widening of the airport road, Howrah Riverfront Development Project, the construction of a four-lane road from Fire Brigade Chaumuhani to the integrated check post, Ujjayanta Palace Garden, and the Beautification of MBB College Lake. (ANI)

