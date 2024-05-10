Anganwadi workers eligible for gratuity benefit, says Tripura High Court

AGARTALA: In a significant judgement, the Tripura High Court single bench has directed the state government to make sure that all the Anganwadi workers of the state are covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 with retrospective effect.

According to the judgement delivered by the bench of Justice S. Datta Purakayastha, all the Anganwadi workers and helpers employed under the ICDS scheme including those who have retired from service would become eligible to get the gratuity amount on achieving superannuation, advocate Purushuttam Roy Barman who represented as many as 22 petitioners in the case told ANI.

"The Court passed the judgement in favour of 22 Anganwadi workers and helpers who have moved the Court seeking gratuity benefits. They approached the High Court on the ground that they were entitled to this specific benefit under the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972. Earlier, all the petitioners urged their superior authority which is the Social Welfare and Social Education department to ask for the benefit but their pleas were turned down by the department," Barman said while talking to ANI.

The High Court has also quashed the departmental order based on which the gratuity benefits were denied to the Anganwadi workers and helpers. "The honourable High Court has specifically said that the gratuity amount should be paid within 30 days of the retirement from service and if delayed the amount will grow at a fixed interest rate. The departmental order that stated that the petitioners were not eligible for gratuity was also quashed," Barman added.

Describing the judgement as a victory for the Anganwadi workers and helpers, Barman said, "We all know, the Anganwadi workers and helpers discharge very onerous responsibility but the payment they receive in return is not enough for leading a decent life." According to the senior advocate, the High Court referred to a Supreme Court judgement passed earlier on a similar matter related to the state of Gujarat.

"The Honourable Supreme Court while hearing a similar case related to the state of Gujarat said that the Anganwadi workers must get the benefit of gratuity. This judgement was applicable to all the states. However, the Tripura government didn't implement the Supreme Court order. The High Court single bench has delivered the judgement in the line of the Supreme Court ruling," Barman added. Around 10,000 people working as Anganwadi workers and helpers will get directly benefitted by this judgement. (ANI)

