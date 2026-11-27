CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A team of Bangladesh's Awami League leaders is currently visiting Tripura, reportedly to assess possible land routes for the return of the party's leader and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to her country. Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member of the party, is leading the team, which earlier made a similar trip to the Benapole-Petrapole border in West Bengal. The team may also visit a few other border points in the Northeast.

The team arrived at Agartala airport on Wednesday and visited the Agartala-Akhaura border to assess the facilities available at the land port.

After staying at a hotel in Agartala, the team left for Belonia today to assess the border facilities there. The team may also visit the Sabroom border. It is learnt that around seven or eight members, including Alauddin Ahamed Choudhury and Moajjal Hussain Maya, are part of the team.

The exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced that she will return to Bangladesh on December 16, the day Bangladesh's Mukti Fouj liberated the country from Pakistani forces in 1971. However, she has not disclosed how she will return to her country.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has learnt that Awami League leaders are visiting the Akhaura border. BNP members assembled on the other side of the border and staged a protest in Brahmanbaria. It is learnt that they are staying along the border to prevent any such attempt by the former Prime Minister.