Bangladeshi smuggler killed in BSF firing along Tripura border

Agartala: A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and another injured as BSF troopers opened fire, after being surrounded by the gang, along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Sunday, officials said. The BSF also apprehended three Rohingyas from the Agartala railway station on Sunday after the trio came to Tripura from Hyderabad to go to Bangladesh clandestinely.

On the border incident, BSF officials said that force personnel at the fence near the Magroli Border Out Post, observed 15 to 20 smugglers approaching the border from the Indian side, while another 25 to 30 came from the Bangladesh side carrying some contraband.

The BSF troopers challenged them to stop but the smugglers didn’t pay heed, became aggressive, encircled the team, assaulted a BSF personnel, tried to snatch the weapon, and attempted to pull him into Bangladeshi territory.

Sensing imminent danger to life, the BSF personnel opened fire with pump action guns, killing one of the Bangladeshi smugglers, later identified as Saddam Hussein, 23, a resident of Moulvibazar district, while another smuggler was injured but taken to Bangladeshi territory by the smugglers.

A BSF trooper got a grievous injury on his forehead and was evacuated to the nearby district hospital where he was provided preliminary medical treatment. His condition is now stable.

A Border Security Force spokesman said that its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, in a joint operation with the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), apprehended three Rohingyas from Agartala railway station. Acting on specific information, the joint party apprehended Hamid Hussain, 23, Abdur Rasik, 24, and Mohammed Yusuf. All are residents of Myanmar. Further legal action is being initiated.

GRP officer-in-charge, Agartala railway station, Tapas Das said that the detainees said that they had entered India through the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal eight years back and had gone to Hyderabad. The trio confessed that they had come to Tripura to go to Bangladesh but failed due to security alertness and heightened security given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (IANS)

