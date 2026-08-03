BJP Tripura president Abhishek Debroy asks party workers to prepare for upcoming polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: BJP Tripura president Abhishek Debroy has asked party workers to prepare for the upcoming elections, stating that the state is heading for two crucial polls — the elections to 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and to 20 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation. Both elections are scheduled to be held between September and December this year.

Addressing a workers’ meeting in Dharmanagar, Debroy said there was no doubt that the party would register a massive victory in both elections but cautioned against complacency. He advised party workers to strengthen public outreach and make efforts to address people’s problems. He was visiting North Tripura as part of his district tour.

He held a closed-door meeting with Dharmanagar MLA Jahar Chakraborty, Bagbassa MLA Yadav Lal Debnath, Panisagar MLA Binay Bhushan Das, North Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Aparna Nath, district BJP president Kajal Kumar Das and other senior party leaders to finalise the party’s strategy for both elections. According to the schedule, he will also hold meetings with Mandal- and Booth-level leaders to understand the ground realities.

Talking to reporters, Debroy said that apart from the Village Committee and civic body elections, the party is also preparing for the 2028 State Assembly elections. Replying to a question, he said the opposition parties might make tall claims, but there was no reason to take them seriously. Referring to the recent Dharmanagar Assembly by-election, in which the opposition parties performed poorly, he said it reflected the political situation across the state.

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