BJP will grow stronger through trust in grassroots leadership: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unwavering faith in its 'Pristha Pramukhs' and grassroots workers, asserting that trust in leadership at every level is the key to strengthening the party.

'Pristha Pramukh' is a BJP party worker who is in charge of a single page of the electoral roll in a certain area. Addressing the 'Pristha Pramukh' conference of Mohanpur Mandal (assembly constituency) in West Tripura district, the Chief Minister said that the BJP's organizational strength lies in its connection with ordinary people and its cadre-based structure.

"Our party is not like others. We are not confined to ideological posturing. We are ordinary people who believe in the common masses. I do not want to forget my roots," Saha said, contrasting the BJP's functioning with that of the Left parties.

He credited local MLA and Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath as the main architect behind the organization of the programme and recalled his own journey within the BJP after joining the party.

"After joining the BJP, I worked as a pracharak and later took up responsibilities as Pristha Pramukh and during the membership drive. I once said I could enrol three lakh members, but eventually the party enrolled nearly seven lakh members across the state," the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

