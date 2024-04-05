BJP’s poll results will be same as the entire nation’s, assures Tripura CM Manik Saha

KOLKATA/AGARTALA: In line with the countrywide trend, the BJP will do even better in West Bengal this time than the 2019 parliamentary elections, according to Tripura CM Manik Saha. He declared this after being joined in by Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar who filed his nominations for the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in South Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

The West Bengal BJP chief is up against Trinamool Congress’ Biplab Mitra in Balurghat. After participating in a rally, the Tripura Chief Minister said that the BJP's electoral prospects in West Bengal look very good this time, as he predicted an excellent outcome for the party in line with the countrywide trend.

Expressing optimism that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Saha believes the BJP shall definitely win the 400 seats along with its allies this time. He also emphasized the progressive thinking of West Bengal in shaping the nation’s political landscape. “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” he told the media.

Criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress and its predecessor, the CPI-M led Left Front, Saha accused them of fostering a culture of political violence in Bengal. Saha also attributed the poll violence in Bengal to the legacy of CPI-M’s 34-year rule in the state, as he alleged that the Trinamool has only exacerbated the situation.

He also called for a peaceful electoral process, drawing a contrast with the political environment in Tripura, where the "flags of the BJP, Congress, and CPI-M coexist peacefully". “Elections should be celebrated like a festival,” Saha said, underscoring the need for a harmonious and inclusive democratic process. (IANS)

