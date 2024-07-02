BJP’s victory in Tripura garners nationwide applause: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state has received appreciation from across the country after the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in both Lok Sabha seats and in the by-elections.

The victory rally was organised in support of the newly elected MLA, Dipak Majumdar, of the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency on Sunday evening.

Following his victory, a roadshow was held on Sunday in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Addressing a rally in Agartala, Saha stated, “We have achieved a historic victory in the 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency this time. We nominated AMC (Agartala Municipal Corporation) Mayor Dipak Majumdar as the BJP candidate, and he won with a significant majority, setting a new record. Despite natural calamities, we are pleased with the election results across the country. Everyone has blessed us and appreciated our efforts.” BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, newly elected MLA Dipak Majumdar, and others were also present at the event.

The Ramnagar seat became vacant due to the death of former BJP MLA Surajit Dutta. (ANI)

