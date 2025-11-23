BSF, Customs seize goods worth Rs 73.89 lakh in Tripura

AGARTALA: In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs Sabroom jointly apprehended one smuggler and seized a large consignment of goods worth Rs 73,89,540/- on Thursday, said the release.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF and Customs Sabroom launched an operation along NH-08, near the Sabroom-Jolaibari-Matai tri-junction in South Tripura district. At around 8:10 pm, the joint team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number TR01-AE-1816, arriving from Agartala.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of clothing items and various consumer goods, valued at nearly Rs 74 lakh, which were reportedly transported to border areas for smuggling across to Bangladesh. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended on the spot. (ANI)

Also Read: Tremors felt in Northeastern states, no damage reported