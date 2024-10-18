BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 41 lakhs in Tripura

Agartala: The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) sezied drugs worth Rs 40 lakhs in Tripura, officials said.

According to officials, following a specific intelligence input the BSF troops of NC Nagar under Sepahijela District seized one packet containing 4,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 40 lakhs. The BSF troops observed one miscreants throwing some items over the border fence, on being challenged by the troops the miscreants escaped from the site, they said.

Additionally, on a specific information the BSF Troops of Belchara under Khowai District and troops of Rahimpur under Sepahijela District conducted a separate search operation in which the troops seized 35 kgs of ganja worth Rs 1,65,000 lakhs.

The quick action and vigilance of the Border Security Forces are committed to eradicate the menace of drugs trafficking in Tripura. (ANI)

