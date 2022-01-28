Carcasses of Several Hundred Birds Found At Tripura Lake

AGARTALA: Carcasses of hundreds of migratory birds were found near the Khilpara location in the Gomati district of Tripura.



The dead remains of the birds were recovered from Sukh Sagar Lake located in Khilpara of Udaipur which comes under the Gomati, Tripura.

The concerned authorities from the forest department were informed immediately soon after the dead bodies of the birds were witnessed by some locals of the area.

The dead bodies of numerous birds were found lying over huge paddy fields and in the water of a lake.

A team of Forest police officials headed by the DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) of Gomati district, Mahendra Singh reached the incident spot after getting informed. The team of forest personnel initiated a detailed investigation about the carcasses found.

Speaking to the media, the Divisional Forest Officer Singh informed that a thorough inquiry has been ordered and along with it a report is in preparation by the officials about the incident. Though he did not reveal anything concrete related to the incident.

Kamal Bhowmik the Sub-divisional Forest Officer also confirmed the probe instructed to find out the reason for the incident.

According to the preliminary reports, the dead birds used to visit the region of Udaipur for the last six to seven years and it is said that the birds come from California, United States. In extreme weather conditions in their real habitat, these birds at this period prefer to visit Tripura during the winter season.

According to local sources, most of the birds among these were taken away by locals to eat. They further claim that people of the area do bird hunting to capture the birds for eating purposes.

Locals informed that the incident might have occurred as per the reaction to pesticides that are used in the croplands near the lake.

A passerby local claimed that people in the area were seen taking away the dead birds and some of them even packed the bodies in sacks to take to their homes.

It may be mentioned that the rich biodiversity prevailing in the state Tripura makes the place an ideal region for migratory birds to visit the state during the winter months. Birds enjoy coming to the place for their comfort habitat during this period.

The lakes in Tripura record sightings of numerous extinct bird species that are said to rare across the world.

