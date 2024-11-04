CBSE To Establish Office In Tripura Following Poor Performance Of Affiliated Schools In Board Exams

AGARTALA: The CBSE is set to open a sub-regional office in Agartala following the poor performance of state-run schools affiliated with it in board examinations, an official said on Monday.

The CBSE’s English-medium curriculum was introduced, and 125 state-run schools were renamed as Vidyajyoti Schools after the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018.

This year, while 61 percent of students of these schools cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 percent of students were successful in the class 12 exams.

Previously, the medium of education in these schools was Bengali, and they used to function under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).