CBSE To Establish Office In Tripura Following Poor Performance Of Affiliated Schools In Board Exams

AGARTALA: The CBSE is set to open a sub-regional office in Agartala following the poor performance of state-run schools affiliated with it in board examinations, an official said on Monday.
The CBSE’s English-medium curriculum was introduced, and 125 state-run schools were renamed as Vidyajyoti Schools after the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018.
This year, while 61 percent of students of these schools cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 percent of students were successful in the class 12 exams.
Previously, the medium of education in these schools was Bengali, and they used to function under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).
Education Department’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhijit Samajpati said that to enhance the educational infrastructure, the state government will allocate suitable land for the CBSE office.
The officer further added that the office will function temporarily from a building of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya.
The sub-regional office will provide different services to the CBSE-affiliated schools, including admission assistance, subject corrections, student record updates, exam centre coordination, mark sheet corrections, grievance handling, and teacher training facilitation, Samajpati informed.
Following the dismal results, the opposition has been alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students who studied in Bengali-medium schools until class 8 and were forced to appear in the board examinations in English, which led to the disappointing results.