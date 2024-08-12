Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Praises Jishnu Dev Varma’s Key Contributions to Tripura's Development and Janajati Upliftment

Agartala: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha praised former Deputy Chief Minister and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for his significant contributions to the development of Tripura, especially in advancing the Janajati community. Speaking at a civic reception held at Kharang Community Hall in Jirania Sub-Division of Mandwi, organized by the State Government on Saturday, CM Saha expressed pride in Dev Varma’s appointment as Governor, highlighting it as a historic first for Tripura.

“His appointment as Governor from Tripura has made us proud. He has made a significant contribution to the development of the social system,” he said.

This marks the first time someone from Tripura has been appointed to such a prominent position since independence.

Dr Saha noted that Dev Varma, a member of Tripura’s royal family, has played a significant role in advancing the social system and overall development of the state.

“We are proud that he is the first person from this state to hold the post of the constitutional head, i.e., Governor. It is a matter of great pride for the people of Tripura. Dev Varma is not only a wise politician but also a poet, writer, and artist. His vision and skills have given new direction to the overall development of the Janajati community,” CM Saha said.

Dr Saha further mentioned that his creative contributions in various fields of society have undoubtedly made people proud. “His decisive actions in the overall development of the state, along with the advancement of the society, have shown us the way forward,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Jishnu Dev Varma was a member of the Advisory Committee of the North Eastern Council from 1989 to 1993. In 1993, he took charge of the Tripura Chapter of the Indian National Council for Art and Culture and played an important role in the development of the region’s art and culture. “His contribution to the practice and promotion of the arts in the region has long inspired us and will continue to do so in the future. Jishnu Dev Varma was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. He handled the portfolios of finance, panchayat, rural development, power, science and technology, etc., with great skill and dedication. During his 5-year ministerial tenure, his multifaceted creative approach in the administrative field enriched the state administration,” the CM said.

Dr Saha also noted that Jishnu Dev Varma’s contribution to the field of sports is very significant.

In his brief speech, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed his gratitude to President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura Government, and CM Manik Saha. He stated that this achievement was made possible by Chief Minister Dr. Saha’s efforts. (ANI)

