Congress names 9 district unit chiefs in Tripura as part of nationwide ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’

NEW DELHI/AGARTALA: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed Presidents of nine organisational district units of the party in Tripura as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening the organisation and enhancing its connect with people at the grassroots level, party leaders said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement that the Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Tripura.

"These appointments are made as part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (organisational revamp campaign). Under this initiative, AICC observers assigned to each district conducted detailed reviews, engaged with party functionaries and other stakeholders, and submitted their comprehensive reports. Following the submission of these reports, one-to-one discussions were held with each observer as well as with senior party leaders before finalising the appointments," Venugopal said, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Alappuzha constituency. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said that nine central party observers visited all nine organisational districts of the state and interacted extensively with grassroots-level leaders and workers before submitting their reports to the AICC for the appointment of the new district presidents.

According to Saha, the newly appointed district presidents reflect the Congress' emphasis on social inclusiveness, with representation from Tribal communities, Scheduled Castes, women, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and youth leaders.

"Moving away from the party's earlier practices, leaders at the state, district and block levels are now being appointed on the basis of opinions and recommendations received from grassroots workers and local leaders. This approach is being implemented across the country," Saha, a former MLA, told IANS. (IANS)

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