Corrupt nature": Tripura BJP leader Nabendu Bhattacharjee slams TMC

AGARTALA: In a sharp response to the recent visit of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee stated that there was “absolutely no moral need” for them to come to the state at this time, especially when relief work in their own state of West Bengal is ongoing.

The leader alleged that everyone is aware of the TMC’s “corrupt nature,” accusing them of being involved in the chit fund scam and other dishonest activities.

“We only removed their party flags and posters. There was no attack on the place they had rented to operate their office. When they came to Tripura today, they were asking for vehicles — but they could have arranged that from their own party. The truth is, they have no one in Tripura to support them,” he clarified. He further claimed that the TMC delegation struggled to gather support in Tripura. “Only six of them came, while such a programme would have needed at least 600 people. Still, our administration made proper arrangements for their visit,” he said.

Highlighting the party’s alleged history of violence, the BJP leader said, “Everyone knows the kind of people they are — in the past, they have attacked others violently. Their leader himself has been accused of looting chit fund money and has old connections with former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, even visiting Rose Valley together to promote investments.”

Condemning TMC’s claims of upholding democracy, he added, “They talk about democracy, but their recent attack on a BJP MP in West Bengal exposes their real face. Instead of condemning that, they are here lecturing about democracy.”

Asserting that the TMC has no future in the state, he remarked, “TMC will never take root in Tripura. Here, there is no protective shield like in West Bengal. Anyone crossing the border illegally is arrested — this is not Bengal.”

He concluded by emphasizing Tripura’s commitment to cultural harmony and the BJP’s principles: “Our government has always supported traditional and cultural exchanges with Bengal, but politically, we stand firmly with the Bharatiya Janata Party and will continue to do so.” (ANI)

