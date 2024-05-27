CPI(M), Congress yet to decide on alliance for upcoming Panchayat elections in Tripura

AGARTALA: The CPI(M) and the Congress, partners in the INDIA bloc, have not yet finalized whether they would continue their alliance for the Panchayat polls expected to be held in Tripura in August. But both parties are currently preparing independently, indicating readiness to face the elections regardless of the alliance decision.

CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Choudhury emphasized while talking to ANI in Agartala that the party is actively preparing to contest the elections across the state. "All our branches are actively working, and we are gearing up for the elections," Choudhury stated.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Saha is working vigorously to strengthen the party's organizational structure. Saha has been touring the state's sixty organizational districts and is set to introduce new programs in the next phase of his campaign. (ANI)

Also Read: CAA will hit demography, economy and resources of NE states, believes CPI-M (sentinelassam.com)