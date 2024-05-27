Cyclonic Storm 'Remal': Kolkata-Agartala flights cancelled; advisory SEC meeting held

AGARTALA: Flight operations between Kolkata and Agartala have been suspended with the cancellation of all arrivals from Kolkata till Monday morning as Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

"All flights arriving from Kolkata to Agartala are cancelled till 0900 hrs on 27 May 2024. Passengers are being informed by the concerned airlines. Other flights arriving from Delhi, Bangalore and Guwahati are operating normally. Updates for air traffic will be provided further," Agartala airport authorities said in a statement.

The District Magistrates and Collectors have already issued the instructions on May 24 to initiate preparatory measures. The Secretary of Revenue (RR&DM) is in constant communication with district officials to ensure comprehensive efforts that can lessen the damage from this upcoming natural calamity. State and District Emergency Operation Centres are operating 24x7 to manage the situation.

Chaired by the Chief Secretary at the Civil Secretariat, key officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and representatives from IMD, the Airport Authority, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), attended an urgent State Executive Committee meeting on Sunday morning. The SEC has asked all schools, educational institutions, and Anganwadi centres to remain closed on May 27 and May 28. The Transport Department is coordinating with the Railways, the Airport Authority, and road transport services to ensure public safety and also to inform the public about any cancellations. (ANI)

