Development is BJP’s election mantra for 2024

AGARTALA: While the BJP-led NDA is fighting the parliamentary elections on developmental issues this time. After launching a mega election campaign, the party said it will work for the welfare of the people, said the Tripuri Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the so-called INDIA bloc is an opportunistic alliance, where the parties don’t trust each other.

Organized by the youth wing of the BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), a massive roadshow was held on Saturday as part of the election campaign. Ahead of the polling to the two Lok Sabha constituencies – Tripura West and Tripura East – and by-elections to the Ramnagar assembly seat on 19th of April and 26th of April.

Besides the CM, the state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, the former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for Tripura West LS seat Biplab Kumar Deb, party candidate for Tripura East LS seat Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma along with other state leaders led the roadshow.

As far as the CM’s promise goes, the main focus of the elections will be the development and progress of the country under the tenure of the BJP-led governance headed by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “Our election mantra is development and welfare of people,” Saha said.

Saha defended the candidature (BJP) of ‘Maharani’ Kriti Singh Debbarma against allegations of being an outsider, and asserted that she has her roots from the Tripura royal family and daughter of Maharaj Kirit Bikram Debbarma. A resident of Chhattisgarh, Debbarma is the elder sister of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo and royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman.

The BJP candidate for Ramnagar assembly by-elections, Dipak Majumder, reiterated that this election is being held purely on the basis of the developmental agenda undertaken by the BJP.

Majumder who is an incumbent Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, expressed full-confidence of his victory in the Ramnagar assembly seat, where the by-poll was necessitated after it fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJP MLA, Surajit Datta, on December 28, 2023. The candidature of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik (Tripura West) and teacher-turned-politician Rebati Tripura (Tripura East), who won the seats on behalf of BJP for the first time in 2019 have both been dropped this time. (IANS)

