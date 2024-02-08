Divya Kala Mela inaugurated at Children’s Park in Agartala

Agartala: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday inaugurated the Divya Kala Mela at Children’s Park in Agartala and interacted with Divyangjan artists, artisans and entrepreneurs. On the occasion, the Tripura Minister said that the State government is focused on the development of the people of the state in all sectors and the government is facilitating NGOs to support all the disabled persons in the state.

“Tripura government is working tremendously in all the sectors for the development of the people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the development of the people. The government is facilitating all the NGOs to support all disabled persons. In jobs, there is a specific 4 per cent reservation for them too. The rate of interest for loans to disabled persons is much less than earlier. All the welfare corporations are spreading their hands to support all the disabled persons,” he said. Divya Kala Melas is aimed at sensitizing society about disability issues. Mela has witnessed the participation of around 100 Divyangjans artists/artisans/entrepreneurs, and organizations working for PwDs from all over India.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has nominated National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) as the Nodal Agency for organizing a National Level Exhibition- Divya Kala Mela - a unique exhibition to showcase and market the products made by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)/Divyangjan. (ANI)

