Elections are biggest festival of democracy, Tripura CM after Lok Sabha polls notified

Agartala: Welcoming the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged people across the country to vote in record numbers and contribute to strengthening the foundation of the world's largest democracy.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the general elections would be held across seven phases, with the first on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed.

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Saha said, "Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. I welcome the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 today by the Election Commission."

"I urge people across the country to vote in record numbers and contribute to strengthening the foundation of the world's largest democracy," he said.

"On this great festival, I would urge all of you to make BJP win with a huge majority for the third time under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and take India forward rapidly #ViksitBharat," CM Saha said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah also addressed an exchange meeting in support of Biplab Kumar, the candidate for the West Tripura Constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a separate post on X, CM Saha said, "I encourage all the delegates present to work collectively inspired by the spirit of patriotism towards building Modi ji's 'Developed India'."

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polling is March 27, the Election Commission informed, adding that voting for the Lower House of Parliament in Phase 1 would be conducted across 21 states and Union Territories.

Phase 2 of the elections will be held on April 26, with the last date for filing nominations scheduled for April 4. The second phase will cover 12 states as well as UTs.

The third phase of polling will be held on May 7, the election watchdog said, adding that nominations could be filed till April 19. The third phase of voting will cover 12 states as well as UTs.

Phase 4 of the elections will be held on May 13, with the last date for candidates to file nominations scheduled for April 25. Polling in the fourth phase will be held across 10 states and UTs.

The fifth phase has been scheduled for May 20 and the last date for candidates to file their nomination papers is May 3. Polling in this phase will cover 8 states and UTs.

The last two phases of the elections have been scheduled for May 25 and June 1 respectively, the poll panel stated, adding that the last date for filing nominations for these phases is May 6 and May 14.

The sixth phase will cover 7 states and UTs while the final phase will see polling across 8 states and UTs. (ANI)

