Exit polls concocted and fabricated, says Tripura Congress MLA

AGARTALA: Congress MLA and an invitee member of Congress Working Committee Sudip Roy Barman reacted to the exit poll predictions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's return to power and claimed that the exit polls were 'concocted and fabricated'. The Congress MLA also slammed the Election Commission (EC) for failing to ensure a level playing field for the opposition.

Meanwhile, reacting to the exit poll predictions that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would retain a commanding majority at the Centre, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee congratulated party members and declared that the party's motto, "400 Paar", would indeed come to pass.

"According to me by June 4, the party will surely cross 400 seats. In advance, I want to congratulate all party workers and voters," said Bhattacharjee. "PM Modi is not thinking about today he is thinking about the growth in 2047. He is always thinking for the youth, workers, and students. PM Modi is saying this is a trailer only, if this much of work is a trailer then we are amazed about thinking about the whole film. The final film is waiting," he said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls, exit polls predicted on Saturday.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two exit polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura Congress chief rejects Exit Poll findings, pins hope on Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra (sentinelassam.com)