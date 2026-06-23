Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Marries for Second Time

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has entered into wedlock for the second time in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. News of the marriage came to light after photographs of the newlywed couple surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. Sources said the couple would make a public appearance on June 24 at a reception to be held at a hotel in Agartala.

Sources said the hosts have invited a select group of people from different walks of life, including leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties, ministers, MLAs, senior officials and prominent media personalities. According to sources, several prominent figures, including Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior leaders from other states, are likely to attend the event.

The marriage took place a few months after the finalisation of Deb's divorce from his first wife, Niti Deb, with whom he has two children. The identity of his new wife has not yet been made public, although sources said she is from Karnataka and is associated with the South Indian film industry.

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