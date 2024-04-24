High voter turnout in West Tripura, East Tripura to witness even more: Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Days after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on April 19, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed that voters in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency had shown their support to BJP referring to the high voter turnout in the Constituency.

Further Manik Saha predicted more voter turnout in East Tripura LS Constituency which is scheduled to undergo polls on April 26. Notably, West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency has recorded nearly 81 per cent voter turnout in the April 19 polls.

"I have just said to people that with the voting percentage of 81 percent in West Tripura LS Constituency, People of Tripura have shown their support to BJP and PM Modi. I hope that East Tripura LS Constituency seat will get more percentage on the voting day of 26th April," said Manik Saha.

Saha appealed, "I request everyone to make PM Modi's hand much stronger. When PM Narendra Modi came to Tripura a few days ago, he said that after ten years this is just a trailer, the picture is still left. I am hoping that PM Narendra Modi will work in Tripura through Act East policy in the same way as he worked in the whole country in the last two terms."

Earlier also Saha expressed satisfaction with the voter turnout and highlighted the festive atmosphere surrounding the electoral process. He commended the Election Commission for its preparedness to address any grievances promptly, ensuring a smooth and transparent polling experience for all citizens. Further making a reminder of promises the Prime Minister during his last visit to the state, the Tripura CM urged voters to prioritize development, peace, and unity when casting their ballots, emphasizing the need to support candidates committed to societal betterment. The first phase of Lok Sabha polls took place on April 19 and the remaining 6 phases of the elections will continue on different dates till June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

