Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tripura to review India-Bangladesh border security

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on June 4-5 to assess the preparedness of the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies in dealing with a range of challenges along the India-Bangladesh border, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior official said that after chairing the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya capital Shillong on June 4, HM Shah will arrive in Agartala on Thursday evening (June 4). "During his stay in Tripura, the Home Minister will hold a high-level meeting with officials of the BSF and other security agencies to review issues related to the India-Bangladesh border. Prior to the meeting, he will visit selected border locations in West Tripura district to personally assess the prevailing situation," the official said.

During his visit to the Bangladesh frontier, HM Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for certain infrastructure projects, participate in a tree plantation drive, and attend a Sainik Sammelan.

The Home Minister is also slated to lay the foundation stone and attend the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for a hotel project that will be developed jointly by the Tripura government and a private organisation.

The Tripura government, the BSF, and the West Tripura district administration are engaged in extensive preparations for the Home Minister's two-day visit to the state. (IANS)

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