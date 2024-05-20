Home tests and medicine distribution drive launched against malaria in Tripura

WEST TRIPURA: Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said that the state health department has launched a comprehensive drive to eradicate malaria by 2027. As a part of the drive, the state government has undertaken multi-pronged initiatives that include the testing, treatment, and distribution of preventive medicines and protective gear.

The state government had identified 126 villages comprising 700 localities that are considered to be endemic zones for malaria. "The total population living here is around 3.5 lakh people. This target population will be tested, for sure. Apart from that, 9.5 lakh treated mosquito nets are going to be distributed this season," Gitte added.

According to him, rubber tappers and the Jhumia population of the state are more prone to the vector-borne disease. So, special care shall be undertaken for people belonging to these two categories through distribution of preventive medicines. For household testing, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been imparted special training. According to health officials, in the last few years, the cases of malaria have been in gradual decline. Last year, deaths due to the dreaded disease were in the single digits. (ANI)

Also Read: What malaria costs India (sentinelassam.com)