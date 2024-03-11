IMA is like a seed: Tripura CM Manik Saha at Medical Association conference

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday attended the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tripura State Branch (TSB). The two-day conference being hosted at IMA House at Jagannath Bari Road in Agartala will conclude on Sunday.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "IMA is just like a seed; if we sow a seed in the soil, it will grow into a tree with branches, flowers, and fruits. Like this, IMA has now been divided into various small associations. As a part of all of this, IMA is the oldest and main association in the field of medical science."

"Today morning I got the news of the death of Dr Kishlay Choudhury; I remember him being part of this association for a long time," he added.

CM Saha further said that IMA always played a crucial role in the health and medical facility in Tripura. Doctors play a crucial role in building a healthy society. Sometimes they are mistreated when they fail to serve the best. Awareness is very crucial in this regard.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our government has been taking various steps to improve the standard of healthcare at every level. We are also strengthening the infrastructure in district hospitals," he added.

Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao, IAS (Tripura Health Secretary), State secretary of IMA Tripura, Dr Supriyo Mallik (Director of Health Service, Government of Tripura) were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

