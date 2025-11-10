Infant, maternal mortality rates decline significantly in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that due to improvements in health services, the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in the state have significantly decreased.

He stated that the state government is working to gain the trust of the people by modernizing the state's health sector and providing improved medical services to its citizens.

"The continuous efforts of the state government have led to unprecedented improvements in the state's medical system," he said.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 19th annual conference of the Tripura chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India at the KLS Auditorium of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital.

He mentioned that treatment and surgeries for several critical diseases are now being performed in referral hospitals, including GB, which was unimaginable at one time.

"Kidney transplants are now being successfully performed in the state. Efforts are also underway to make liver transplants possible in this region. The state government does not want the people of Tripura to spend their own money and rush outside the state for treatment, as they had to do in the past," he said.

He added that the people of the state should have confidence in their own medical system.

The Tripura CM said that the state government has placed equal emphasis on the rapid improvement of rural health services, not just urban healthcare.

"Initiatives have been taken to the modernize district and sub-divisional hospitals, including the establishment of trauma centres. Due to the improvement in health services, the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in the state have come down significantly," he said. (ANI)

