Justice delivery must be fair, fast and affordable: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that judges and advocates must work for the betterment of people, stressing that justice delivery should be fair, fast, accessible and affordable.

Inaugurating the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge court at Mohanpur in west Tripura district, the Chief Minister added that the judiciary must see that people should not be harassed while seeking justice.

"Maintaining the guidelines of the Supreme Court, all the works have been completed to construct the new Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court. Tripura has eight district courts, and 15 sub-divisional courts; with Mohanpur, it would be 16. We must go with the times. Keeping Mohanpur Court as a model, we would set up sub-divisional courts in the rest of the sub-divisions," CM Saha said. He also added that judges observe the advocates who come to court to see whether they are prepared or not, and based on their preparation, the judges deliver judgments. Noting that sometimes advocates come to court without proper preparation leading to delayed judgments, the Chief Minister said that when people are in trouble, they come to court and wait for their judgment. He stressed that advocates and judges must work for the betterment and benefit of the innocent people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for development, security, self-reliance, and progress in every aspect, the Chief Minister said, adding: "We are now progressing day by day. The judiciary plays a key role in the development of the country." (IANS)

