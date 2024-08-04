Ker Puja, a century-old tradition continues in Tripura

Agartala: The historic Ker Puja, a tantric ritual dating back over 100 years to the royal era of Tripura, was celebrated with traditional fervour and devotion. This revered festival observed on the first Saturday or Tuesday after a week of the Kharchi Puja, is conducted within a designated boundary and holds profound significance for the well-being of all communities and tribes in the region.

Ker Puja is deeply rooted in the cultural and spiritual heritage of Tripura, taking place at the royal palace and the house of the deity in Old Agartala. Despite the reduced scale of the festival in modern times, the rituals and traditions remain intact, preserving the sanctity and essence of this ancient celebration.

The rituals commence at the royal palace, where strict adherence to the traditional boundaries is observed, ensuring that no one crosses the sacred limits set for the Puja. Once the ceremonies at the royal palace conclude, the Puja continues in the hills, following the same rules and rituals that were established during the royal era.

As the Ker Puja continues to be celebrated with the same devotion and reverence as it has for over a century, it stands as a testament to the enduring cultural legacy and spiritual richness of Tripura.

Speaking with ANI, Sambhu Bhattacharjee, Raj Purohit of the royal palace, said, “This Ker Puja has been celebrated since the royal era and has been observed for over 100 years in Tripura. The Ker Puja begins on the first Saturday or Tuesday after a week of the Kharchi Puja. This Puja is conducted within a designated boundary and is a fully tantric ritual. We perform this Puja for the well-being of all communities and tribal.”

“The Ker Puja takes place in our royal palace and at the house of the deity in Old Agartala. During the royal era, the scale of the Puja was much larger, but now we conduct it within a smaller boundary. It is ensured that no one crosses the boundary of the Karchi Puja. After the Puja at the royal palace concludes, the Puja begins in the hills. The same rules that were followed during the royal era are still adhered to today. This Puja is performed for the well-being of all communities and tribes,” said Bhattacharjee.

While Biswajath Debbarma, Rajbari Pujari said, “The celebration of Ker Puja is held one week after Kharchi puja. Every year, we perform this Puja.”

The festival embodies the spirit of unity and collective well-being, bringing together various communities and tribes in a shared expression of faith and tradition. The Ker Puja is not just a religious observance but a cultural heritage that underscores the rich history and communal harmony of Tripura. (ANI)

Also Read: Centuries old ‘Ker Puja’ held in Tripura (sentinelassam.com)