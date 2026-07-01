Major General Anurag Vij Highlights NCC’s Expanding Northeast Footprint and Youth Development Push

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is rapidly expanding across the Northeast and has already established its presence in 126 of the region's 128 districts, with total cadet strength of 1.7 lakh. Major General Anurag Vij, Additional Director General (ADG), NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, shared the information while addressing cadets at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-50 being held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala.

The 13 Tripura Battalion NCC organised the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp, attended by around 550 second- and third-year cadets from different educational institutions. The camp aims to develop discipline, leadership, teamwork, unity, and patriotism among young people while encouraging them to stay away from drug abuse, excessive mobile phone use, and other harmful habits.

The ADG was received by Brigadier Anand Raj Singh, Group Commander, Silchar NCC Group, Colonel N.S. Bhatt, Commanding Officer of the 13 Tripura Battalion NCC, along with other senior NCC officers.

During his visit, Major General Vij said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has expanded its presence across the Northeast.

He spoke about the important role that NCC camps play in shaping responsible and disciplined citizens, adding that such camps help cadets develop leadership qualities, self-confidence, teamwork, and a strong sense of nationalism. He added that the training also motivates young people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from social evils.

After interacting with the cadets, the ADG visited different training areas of the camp and reviewed various activities. The Commanding Officers of the 13, 15, and 71 Tripura Battalions NCC briefed him on the camp's progress.

The visit also featured a colourful cultural programme presented by cadets from different institutions. The performances included folk songs, yoga demonstrations, and traditional dances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state.

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