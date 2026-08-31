Mandal leaders attack MLA’s house in Tripura, cases filed against each other

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The internal feud within the BJP in Tripura reached an ugly turn in Kamalpur, with two groups of the party filing cases against each other at the local police station following an attack at the residence of MLA Manoj Deb on the night of August 27. One case was filed by Saswati Dhar, wife of Manoj Deb’s younger brother, Sashanka Deb, against eight persons, including Mandal Committee president Shampa Das and general secretary Keshab Bhowmik. Another case was filed by Mandal president Shampa Das against a phone number that reportedly belongs to Sashanka Deb. Shampa Das alleged that a video uploaded from the phone number had humiliated her socially and said it was well known that the number belonged to Sashanka Deb, the younger brother of MLA Manoj Deb. On the other hand, Saswati Dhar alleged in her complaint that Mandal leaders entered her house on the night of August 27 and assaulted her husband.

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