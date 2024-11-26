Mild quake hits Tripura, eighth tremor in NE in less than a month

AGARTALA: A mild intensity earthquake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit Tripura’s northern region early on Monday, officials said.

According to a Disaster Management Official, the quake was felt in North Tripura district and adjoining areas in the early hours.

The official said that there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the tremor struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Monday’s quake in Tripura is the 8th such tremor in the mountainous northeastern states in less than a month. On Sunday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale, hit Assam’s Barpeta district and struck at a depth of 5 km from the surface. However, no report of loss of life or damage to assets has been received.

On Saturday night, a 3.8 magnitude quake hit Assam’s mountainous Dima Hasao district and adjoining areas with no report of loss of life or damage to property.

On November 22, a mild quake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district and adjoining areas with no damage or casualty reported. According to the NCS data, the quake’s depth was 10 km from the Earth’s surface. On November 21, a quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district and adjoining areas. The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km from the surface and caused no casualty of life or damage to property. On November 12, a light-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, hit Sikkim’s capital Gangtok and adjoining areas of the Himalayan state. (IANS)

