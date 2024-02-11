Mizoram: Champhai Police seizes drugs worth Rs 34.12 crore

CHAMPHAI: To combat illegal activities, the police in Champhai district, Mizoram, have reported substantial success in seizing contraband drugs and areca nuts worth over Rs 34.12 crore and 40.60 lakh respectively this year, the statement said on Saturday.

According to a press statement released by Mizoram Police, since January 1 this year, Champhai police have seized 3.380 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,01,40,000, 15.152 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 1,96,97,600, 10.385 kg of Crystal meth worth Rs 31,15,50,000 and 45,190 kg of areca nut worth Rs 40,60,150.

As per the statement by Mizoram Police, the Champhai Police, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation on Friday near Vawmkaw lui, Zokhawthar.

"Mizoram Police remain committed to eradicating the menace of drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of our communities. Under a special drive against drugs and areca nuts, big seizures have been made by Champhai Police in the last couple of days. On February 8, 'A' company of 42nd Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police conducted a joint operation near Vawmkaw lui, Zokhawthar and they recovered and seized 30,300 tablets of drugs. The operation resulted in the seizure of 3.452 kg of suspected methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 44,87,600 and cash amounting to Rs 17,49,500 (500 currency notes) from the possession of Harich Uddin (40 years old) of Naya Bazar, Karimganj district of Assam in presence of reliable witnesses. The accused was arrested, and his vehicle was seized," a press statement by Mizoram Police said.

"The accused was arrested and his vehicle bearing registration number TR-01B2-0381 was seized. A case was registered at Zokhawthar Police Station," the statement added. On February 7, another joint operation yielded significant results.

"On Thursday, Champhai Police and Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation on the outskirts of Mualkawi village and recovered 50 soap cases containing brown powder suspected to be heroin weighing 605 grams, value of Rs 18,15,000 from one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-04A-8953 driven by Lalremruata (23 years old) of Zokhawthar village plying from Champhai towards Zokhawthar village. A case was registered at Champhai Police Station," a press statement by Mizoram Police said.

Hnahlan Police Beat post seized 40 bags of wet areca nuts, each weighing 80 kg and valued at Rs 6,40,000, from a truck illegally importing goods from Myanmar. Simultaneously, Champhai Police at Chalbawiha Junction Khankawn Police Check Gate seized 100 bags of dry areca nuts (Rs 5,20,000) from one truck and an additional 100 bags from another, both illegally imported from Myanmar.

"On February 7, Hnahlan Police Beat post seized 40 bags of wet areca nuts (each bag contained 80 kg, valued at Rs. 6,40,000) from one truck) bearing registration number MZ-01W-1086 driven by the owner of the said areca nut, F. Lalmalsawma (38 years old) of Hnahlan Tlangnuam Veng at the outskirt of Hnahlan village. The seized contraband items were illegally imported from Myanmar and the same will be handed over to the Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force, Champhai," the statement said.

"On the same day, Champhai Police on duty at Chalbawiha Junction Khankawn Police Check Gate and patrolling party led by Officer-in-Charge, Champhai Police Station recovered and seized 100 bags of dry areca nuts (each bag contained 80 kg, valued at Rs 5,20,000) from one truck bearing registration number MZ-02-7941 driven by Malsawmkima of Melbuk Village and 100 bags of dry areca nuts from one truck bearing registration number MZ-01B-7387 driven by Thiansuanpianga (21 years old) of Melbuk Village. The owner of these dry areca nuts is known to be Saikhumi (57 years old) of Melbuk Village. The seized contraband items were illegally imported from Myanmar and the same will be handed over to the Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force, Champhai," said the press statement of Mizoram police," it added. (ANI)

