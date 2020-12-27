NGO opposes 'Tring Utsav' in Tripura

AGARTALA: Tripura social organisation Jamatia Hoda (JT) on Monday opposed the annual Tring Utsav, calling the event as a 'recent trend' and not relevant with old cultures of Tripura. "Some elements are trying to destroy the culture and heritage of the State by imposing Tring Festival on the tribals of Tripura," said Bichitra Jamatia, JT advisor. A letter written by Rampad Jamatia was sent to the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura stressing on the matter of Tring Festival.



However, the Minister was not available to reply regarding the controversy that had surrounded the festival. A mixed opinion was received by the tribals belonging to the older generation and newer ones have become a major conflict about the exact dates of Tripura's New Year celebration. The tribal communities of Tripura believe that the new year generally starts from December 22 which is known as 'Tipra Era'.

The tribal communities of Tripura celebrate the Tring Festival on December 21-22. Jamatia Hoda through a statement had said that December 21-22 cannot be the start of Tripura Era because the Tripura Gazette published by the Manikya dynasty marks the 1st day of Baishakh as the 'new year' of Tripura. Meanwhile, several other political parties like the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) and Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council (TTADC) have also come forward to express their objection to the festival.

For the past 25 years, the festival has been celebrated unopposed in Tripura. The Tring festival is celebrated according to the Tipra Era calendar which was started in 590 AD during the reign of Maharaja Jujarufa. Tring festival usually starts from the midnight of December 21 by burning candles, music, dance and bursting crackers and many other activities. Leaders, people and children of these states wear traditional dresses and perform a dance to mark these occasions and come together to celebrate them. Various kinds of traditional food and local food is cooked and presented during the festival. (Agencies)

