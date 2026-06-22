Northeast Leaders Lead 12th International Day of Yoga Celebrations across Region

SHILLONG/AGARTALA/IMPHAL: Leaders across the Northeast marked the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday with mass participation programmes, highlighting the importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led around 1,000 Army and Indian Air Force personnel in a yoga session at the Eastern Air Command Headquarters in Shillong. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and other senior military officers attended the event. Singh described yoga as a holistic science and urged people to make it part of their daily lives. Participants also watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Kolkata, while similar programmes were held at forward military locations. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan led celebrations at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, with senior defence officials participating in events across the country.

In Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha joined the state-level celebration at Hapania International Exhibition Hall near Agartala and emphasised the importance of yoga in leading a healthy and balanced life. He said the ancient practice had emerged as a powerful tool for physical, mental and emotional well-being and called upon people to adopt it regularly. Ministers, senior officials and members of the public participated in the programme, while similar events were organised across the state. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu attended the Sepahijala district-level observance at Charilam.

In Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the state-level programme at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal. More than 1,000 participants, including students, government employees, security personnel and yoga practitioners, joined the event. Khemchand Singh reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting yoga for a healthier and more resilient society, while Governor Bhalla encouraged people to incorporate the practice into their daily routines. Similar programmes were also held at Lok Bhavan and other parts of the state. (IANS)

Also Read: International Day of Yoga: A healthy society makes a strong, prosperous nation, says PM Modi