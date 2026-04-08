On the rails of simplicity: Tripura CM's ground-level campaign wins hearts

AGARTALA: As Tripura approaches a crucial electoral moment with the 56 Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency by-election scheduled for April 9 and the TTAADC general elections on April 12, political campaigning has intensified across the state, with the BJP and other parties leaving no stone unturned to reach voters in every corner.

Amid this high-voltage campaign, what has distinctly stood out and captured widespread public attention is the remarkably simple yet deeply dedicated approach of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, whose style of electioneering has added a unique dimension to the political narrative.

With the Dharmanagar by-election being crucial for maintaining the BJP's absolute majority in the state despite its alliance with regional partners, and the party's ambitious resolve to secure all 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the campaign has taken on added significance.

BJP leaders have spread out across the state, but Dr Saha's tireless presence, especially in remote and difficult terrains of ADC areas, has drawn particular admiration. From early morning till late at night, he has been continuously engaging with people, often halting in far-flung areas and overcoming logistical challenges that come with such demanding travel.

What has truly amazed many is his conscious decision to avoid conventional high-speed campaign methods like helicopters and instead rely on the most common and economical modes of transport, including trains and road travel through his convoy. Frequently seen travelling via the Indian Railways and recently aboard the Kanchanjunga Express after a roadshow in Dharmanagar, the Chief Minister has embraced a style that reflects both humility and accessibility. (ANI)

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