Over 1.8 lakh more marijuana plants valued at Rs 27 crore destroyed in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Assam Rifles and other security forces, in a joint operation, destroyed illicit ganja (marijuana) cultivation worth Rs 27 crore in Tripura, officials said on Friday.

A Defence Spokesman said that Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, State Forest Department, Border Security Force and Tripura State Rifles carried out a major operation against illicit drug cultivation in Kamalnagar and Bijoynagar areas, around 48 km south of Agartala, in Sepahijala district.

During the operation, about more than 1.8 lakh ganja saplings were destroyed with a value of Rs 27 crore.

Such operation is a part of the Assam Rifles’ continued efforts towards ensuring a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.

The Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to counter drug menace and safeguard the youth and society from the harmful effects of narcotics through sustained and coordinated operations, an official statement said. (IANS)

