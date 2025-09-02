Panic at Tripura MLA Hostel: Tipra Motha Leader Claims Harassment

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party legislator Philip Reang has alleged that he was threatened late Monday evening by three or four unidentified, intoxicated individuals outside his residence in the MLA hostel located in Khejur Bagan, West Tripura. Expressing grave concern over the incident, Reang questioned who should be held responsible for such a glaring security lapse, noting that roughly 40 lawmakers reside in the facility

In response to the incident, a seven-member MLA delegation promptly met with Chief Minister Manik Saha, urging him to address the security breach and ensure the safety of all legislators residing at the hostel.

Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar visited the hostel, assessed the security infrastructure, and confirmed that police have initiated an investigation. So far, it appears that the matter stemmed from a confrontation between Reang and the unidentified individuals. DGP Dhankar emphasized that only verified guests are permitted entries into the hostel, and any breach of that protocol will be taken seriously.

Senior Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma denounced the episode as a “major security breach” and reiterated the delegation’s concerns. He reported that Chief Minister Saha assured them of “foolproof security” at the hostel. Debbarma also indicated that a formal police complaint regarding the incident would be filed soon

This incident underscores rising concerns over the safety protocols in place for legislators residing within official accommodations. The MLA hostel, being a central and secure quarters for nearly 40 lawmakers, is expected to uphold strict entry norms—a situation that now demands urgent reassessment.