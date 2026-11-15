Pradyot Kishore Warns Legal Action Over Unauthorised Use of Image in Tripura Poll Campaigns

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has warned political parties and individuals of legal action for using his photographs and name in campaign materials for the upcoming civic elections in Tripura without his consent.

In a message, Debbarma asked those concerned to immediately remove his photographs from posters and other election-related publicity materials. He clarified that he had not authorised anyone to project him as a campaign figure or associate him with any candidate.

The warning comes as campaigning gathers pace for elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation, municipalities and nagar panchayats. Debbarma expressed displeasure over the continued use of his image despite his recent announcement that he was quitting politics and distancing himself from TIPRA Motha, the party he founded. He questioned why political parties and individuals were using his name and photographs for electoral publicity without permission.

He indicated that his priorities had shifted towards health-related initiatives and securing the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, and said his decision to withdraw from active politics should not be treated as permission to use his political identity for electoral purposes.