Private practice ban for doctors posted in Tripura’s premier GBP Hospital

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has imposed a complete ban on private practice by doctors posted at the state’s premier Govinda Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital attached to the Agartala Government Medical College. The State Cabinet took the decision, which will be mandatory for all doctors and faculty members.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhury said the Cabinet also approved a 20 per cent hike in basic salary as compensation. He said the decision has been taken to ensure better services for patients visiting the hospital. Henceforth, doctors will not be allowed to run private clinics or offer private consultations outside their official duties, Choudhury said, adding that the main objective is to ensure the best possible service from senior and specialist doctors and reduce patient waiting time. He said the government is determined to implement the decision and that any doctor unwilling to accept the new policy would be free to resign.

He also said the Cabinet approved the recruitment of 186 Junior Multi-Tasking Operators (MTOs) in the Health Department to address manpower shortages in administrative and support services in healthcare institutions.

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