Rail and road blockade call by ex-militants creates tension in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A fresh call by two groups of former extremists to launch an indefinite rail and road blockade from June 24 has created tension in Tripura, with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha making it clear that the government remains committed to implementing the assurances given earlier and ruling out any additional concessions beyond those commitments. The call reflects growing discontent among former extremists, as it marks the third such agitation call in the last two months. Earlier, two other groups had called similar agitations on June 5 and June 12, but both withdrew their protests after the state government assured them that it would consider their demands sympathetically. Soon afterwards, a third group emerged and issued the latest call. The government invited the groups for discussions, and a delegation representing the JRC and JAC met the Additional Superintendent of Police (SB). However, the delegation refused to accept assurances similar to those given to the previous two groups. A spokesperson for the groups said they would not withdraw the agitation unless the Chief Minister granted them a hearing and provided assurances.

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