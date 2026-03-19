Ram Pada Jamatia Elected Unopposed as Tripura Assembly Speaker

Agartala: Senior BJP legislator Ram Pada Jamatia was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, filling a vacancy created by the death of former Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen in December last year.

Acting Speaker Ram Prasad Paul announced in the House that Jamatia was the sole candidate to have filed nomination papers, and was accordingly declared elected.

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