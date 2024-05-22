RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Tripura for five days from May 23

AGARTALA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat will visit Tripura for five days from May 23 and attend a series of events. Sources said on Tuesday that Bhagwat would stay at Khayerpur Seva Dham in west Tripura and would attend a series of events before departing from the state on May 28. Chief Minister Manik Saha, senior BJP leaders and ministers would meet the RSS Sarsanghchalak and discuss the prevailing political issues of Tripura.

He will meet with pracharaks of the northeastern region. Political observers felt that Bhagwat's visit to the northeastern state ahead of the counting of Lok Sabha votes on June 4 is significant as the RSS has been expanding its bases in the northeastern states. Security has been further tightened in the Khayerpur Seva Dham areas in west Tripura in view of the visit of RSS chief. (IANS)

