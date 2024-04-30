Show cause notice issued to Tripura BJP MLA for MCC violation

AGARTALA: The Assistant Returning Officer of North Tripura district has issued a show cause notice to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for his actions allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct on the day of the elections. Nath is an MLA from Bagbasa assembly constituency under North Tripura district.

The notice was issued pertaining to an incident that happened during the polling of the Second Phase of elections on April 26. His assembly constituency falls under the East Tripura Parliamentary seat from where Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman’s elder sister Kriti Devi Singh is contesting on a BJP ticket.

The BJP MLA, apparently, entered the polling station and allegedly misbehaved with the Booth Level Worker who had been assigned the task of supervising the voter’s help desk, a straightaway violation of Modal Code of Conduct. A press release from the office of the CEO has also informed that the incident happened in the polling booth number 22 of Bagbasa.

Meanwhile, a police complaint was lodged against BJP leader Kajal Das who reportedly slapped a poll official in full public view on the day of polls. ARO North Tripura district lodged the FIR with Kadamtala police station. According to a press statement, Kajal Das and his henchmen physically assaulted the presiding officer of booth number 22 when he attempted to clear the unnecessary crowding in the polling station.

The press statement further added that under the supervision of Superintendent of Police North Tripura, a special investigation team was formed to wrap up the inquiry process rapidly.

Besides, violation of the election MCC has led to the temporary suspension of the Agriculture Assistant, Sushankar Debnath as well, because he reportedly posted some social media posts favouring a political party in some official WhatsApp groups. (ANI)

