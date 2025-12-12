Strengthening human rights requires strong democratic pillars: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Manik Saha said that to strengthen human rights in the country, it is essential that all four pillars of democracy, the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary, and Media, continue to grow stronger and more accountable. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to protecting the rights of every citizen.

“Our government, too, remains deeply sensitive and dedicated to ensuring justice, dignity and equal opportunities for all,” Saha stated while addressing the observance of International Human Rights Day organized by the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala.

Dr. Saha emphasized the role of democratic institutions in protecting human rights. “Today we are celebrating International Human Rights Day. We all know that law is nothing but common sense. Even human rights are a matter of common sense. The laws that were made are all inherent in human rights, and if we violate them, we violate human rights. There are family disputes, and what they do is visit the Human Rights Commission; if child-related issues arise, they go to the Child Rights Commission. From such things, we can learn what is right and wrong. In a democracy, there are four pillars. If we want to strengthen human rights, then the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media must be strengthened,” said Dr Saha.

He said that PM Modi has good knowledge about everyone’s rights, as he came after a long struggle. “Human rights are essential. Our government is aware and sensitive of every matter. Before doing anything, our government works and tries to solve the matter. Government and THRC have to maintain a coordinated relationship and believe in each other. When any journalist comes under attack, we immediately take steps. This government is a pro-people government,” he said. Dr Saha said that earlier, the North East was neglected, and now, due to PM Modi, the Northeast has witnessed massive development, starting from communication, internet and more. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura government to make efforts for establishing golf course: CM