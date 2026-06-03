Tejas Rajdhani Guard Critically Injured as Miscreants Pelt Stones at Moving Train in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A security guard of the Agartala-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express sustained serious injuries after miscreants threw stones at the moving train on Monday afternoon. The injured guard, Samarjit Barman (31), has been shifted to Kolkata for better treatment, and sources said he is still not out of danger. The railways and the state administration are now launching a drive against the miscreants.

Samarjit, a resident of the Kamarvita area of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, was hit by a stone between Kumarghat and Pencharthal stations on Monday afternoon. As soon as the door of the SLR coach was opened, a large stone struck his face. He was later shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment. The Maligaon Headquarters of the Northeast Frontier Railway has taken special initiative for his treatment.

The report was immediately forwarded to the Railway Ministry, which promptly swung into action. A delegation led by Assistant Security Commissioner of Agartala RPF, Vinod Kumar Singh, rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning. Along with Sub-Inspector Jiten Chandra Das of Dharmanagar RPF and ASI Biswajit Saha, they inspected the forested area between the 71st and 72nd kilometre markers of Kachari Chhatra and sought a report. Although no one has been arrested yet, efforts are underway to apprehend the miscreants. Railway passengers have complained that the Kumarghat to Pencharthal section is becoming increasingly dangerous. Earlier, several incidents of stone pelting on trains have been reported.

Also Read: Assam: Miscreant Pelt Stones on Moving Train