Three Rohingyas from Agartala Railway Station apprehended by RPF

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway apprehended 3 Rohingyas from Agartala Railway Station. A joint team of RPF and GRP, during a routine checking, detected suspicious activity of a group of people at Agartala Railway Station.

On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents. Later, they revealed that they entered India illegally and were planning to escape from Agartala by train no. 13174 (Kanchanjunga Express). Later all the Rohingyas were apprehended and handed over to Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police/Agartala for further legal action.

During the financial year 2023-24, a total of 340 illegal migrants (Rohingyas/Bangladeshis) have been apprehended at different stations over NFR by RPF. RPF staff deployed at stations and trains are always vigilant and alert towards illegal infiltration from border areas. RPF keeps up a steady routine checks at railways stations and trains to prevent it, stated a press release.

