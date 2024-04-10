Three Tripura government employees suspended for participating in poll campaigns

Agartala: Three more Tripura government employees including a security personnel have been suspended for participating in political events and election campaigns in violations of the model code of conduct (MCC), officials said on Monday.

An election official said on Monday night that Partha Pratim Debroy, a government teacher; Rasu Chowdhury, an Education Department staff; and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan Kishan Debbarma were suspended by the respective authorities for participating in election campaigns and political events.

The Education Department and the TSR seventh battalion commandant separately took action following the direction of the Election Commission.

Earlier on April 4, the Commission had suspended Special Police Officer (SPO) Suman Hossain in the West Tripura Parliamentary constituency for participating in election campaigns. (IANS)

