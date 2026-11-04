Three women among 9 arrested for attacking BSF personnel in Tripura

AGARTALA: Nine people, including three women, have so far been arrested in connection with the reported attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said three BSF personnel, including a Company Commander, were injured after a mob comprising men and women allegedly attacked them with sticks near the international border at Ashabari, under Kalamchaura police station, on Monday.

According to the official, BSF personnel noticed some Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly engaged in illegal cross-border trade along the international border. The jawans immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended an Indian smuggler. However, the Bangladeshi smugglers, who were on the other side of the border fence, fled. The Indian smuggler also managed to escape and allegedly informed villagers that he had been assaulted by BSF personnel, the official said.

Following this, a large number of men and women gathered at the spot, surrounded the BSF vehicle and launched an attack on the personnel, leaving three of them, including the Company Commander, injured.

The injured BSF personnel were subsequently taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The attackers also allegedly attempted to snatch the rifle of one of the BSF jawans and damaged a BSF vehicle.

One of the attackers was also injured during the incident. Senior BSF and police officials rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. However, tension continued to prevail in the area following the incident.

The mob also allegedly attempted to block the road by felling trees to prevent the movement of security forces and civilian vehicles. The police official said that nine people allegedly involved in the attack had been arrested so far, while an intensive search operation, launched on Monday night, was underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, strongly condemned the attack on the BSF personnel and said that those involved would be brought to justice. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu assures public consent before any decision on Siang dam project